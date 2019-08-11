TODAY |

Tanzanian police say 62 killed when siphoned tanker explodes

Associated Press
More From
World
Africa

A damaged petrol tanker truck exploded in eastern Tanzania as people were trying to siphon fuel out of it yesterday, killing at least 62 in one of the worst incidents of its kind in the East African country.

Tanzanian state broadcaster TBC, citing police figures, said at least 70 more people were injured during the explosion in the town of Morogoro, located about 200 kilometres from the economic hub of Dar es Salaam.

Regional commissioner Steven Kebwe told the local Azam TV that many suffered serious burns.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that a crowd had gathered around the fuel tanker after it was involved in an accident early yesterday and some people were trying to siphon away fuel when the truck burst into flames.

Video footage posted on social media showed people collecting fuel into jerry cans before the fire incident.

In a statement expressing condolences, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said he was dismayed people attacked vehicles involved in accidents instead of offering help.

Residents are routinely killed by explosions while stealing fuel from incapacitated tankers in East Africa. Those who steal the fuel usually hope to be able to sell it cheaply to motorists.

In 2013, at least 29 people were killed on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital, Kampala, as scores swarmed around the scene of an accident.

There is limited awareness about the danger of explosions of damaged fuel tankers, said Henry Bantu, a road safety expert who runs the Tanzania-based Safe Speed Foundation. Local leaders need to do more to educate people on the risks, he said.

A damaged tanker truck exploded in eastern Tanzania Saturday as people were trying to siphon fuel out of it, killing at least 62, in one of the worst incidents of its kind in the East African country. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Africa
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett's case to be considered by SANZAR committee tonight
2
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
3
FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said Saturday, Aug. 10 the pair decided a break was best while they focus on âthemselves and careers.â Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in âThe Hunger Gamesâ films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. They married in December 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage
4
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
5
Ben Te'o
England's RWC campaign has shaky start after 'altercation' between players - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Tristan Harris, former design ethicist at Google and co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, speaks to The Associated Press during a round-table discussion on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in New York. Harris says he's concerned about people's addiction to technology, thanks to tools that major technology companies employ to persuade people to spend more time on their services. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

'Technology has caused humanity to worsen' - Meet the man who is working to fix it
Flags of the 193 member countries of the United Nations flying from a row of flag poles at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

At least three UN staff dead after car explosion outside mall in Libya
A police car parked in the city.

US man who alleged police locked him in closet four days awarded $77 million
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison after being taken off suicide watch