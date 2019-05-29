Tam, Malaysia's last male Sumatran rhino in captivity, has died

A Sumatran rhino names Tam, the last male of his species in captivity in Malaysia, has died.
The Borneo Rhino Alliance announced the rhino’s death “with heavy hearts” on Monday. He had previously suffered kidney and liver damage, the Asia News Network reported.
Tam leaves behind just one female of the same rare species in captivity.
After decades of deforestation and poaching, it’s now thought only 30 to 100 Sumatran rhinos remain in the wild. They are the world’s smallest rhinoceros species, standing at about 4-feet-3 when fully grown.