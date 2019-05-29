TODAY |

Tam, Malaysia's last male Sumatran rhino in captivity, has died

1 NEWS
More From
World
Animals
Asia
Conservation

A Sumatran rhino names Tam, the last male of his species in captivity in Malaysia, has died.

The Borneo Rhino Alliance announced the rhino’s death “with heavy hearts” on Monday. He had previously suffered kidney and liver damage, the Asia News Network reported.

Tam leaves behind just one female of the same rare species in captivity.

After decades of deforestation and poaching, it’s now thought only 30 to 100 Sumatran rhinos remain in the wild. They are the world’s smallest rhinoceros species, standing at about 4-feet-3 when fully grown.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Just one female remains in captivity, while 30 to 100 of the endangered species are estimated to be in the wild. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    World
    Animals
    Asia
    Conservation
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:52
    It comes as Australia’s PM has warned social media giants to take swifter action on violent videos.
    Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch mosque attack victims
    2
    Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
    3
    Bullet holes can be seen in the windows of Fight Club, a Head Hunters base.
    Head Hunters' Auckland gang pad riddled with bullets in early morning shooting
    4
    Benny Haerewa
    Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
    5
    A petition is gaining traction in the area as people campaign against two licensing trusts which have put restrictions in place.
    West Aucklanders, fed up with alcohol purchasing restrictions, campaign for 'fairness'
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    00:22
    Thirteen of the injured are children. The attacker is also in a critical condition after stabbing himself.

    Two dead, multiple children injured in deadly Tokyo school bus attack

    West Australia road (file picture).

    Drunk and stoned Kiwi man behind the wheel in fatal West Australia crash, jailed
    The owners of Kentucky Noah's ark attraction are demanding their insurance company rescue them from flooding that caused nearly NZ$1.5 million in property damage.

    Owners of Noah’s Ark replica sue insurers for $1.5 million after rain damage to access road

    Notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat back in prison after hospital visit