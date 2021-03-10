'Talofa, bula and mālō e lelei' — Judith Collins wants quarantine-free travel from Pacific

National leader Judith Collins wants to say "talofa, bula and mālō e lelei" to Samoa, Fiji and Tonga as she called on the Government to allow people from the countries to travel to New Zealand quarantine-free.

National's Pacific Peoples spokesperson Judith Collins. Source: 1 NEWS

"Many in our Pacific communities haven’t seen loved ones in more than a year," National's Pacific Peoples spokesperson said.

"So talofa, bula and mālō e lelei. Let’s reunite families and support our Pacific neighbours."

Collins said she would eventually like to see the arrangement evolve into two-way travel bubbles, "but only when those Pacific nations were confortable doing so".

“Samoa and Tonga have never had a community case of Covid-19, while Fiji hasn’t reported a community case in almost a year," she said.

“With the Government poised to expand quarantine-free travel to include Australia and Niue, it can’t forget about our other Pacific neighbours.”

The Covid-19 pandemic had been devastating for Pacific Island economies, Collins said.

Samoa reported an 8.6 per cent fall in GDP, while Fiji reported a 19 per cent fall. The World Bank also reported Fiji’s unemployment rate is at 27 per cent.

Collins said quarantine-free travel from these countries would also deliver New Zealand economic benefits because it would allow it to expand its Recognised Seasonal Workers (RSE) scheme.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as growers around the country told 1 NEWS labour shortages were leaving their fruits rotting on trees.

“New Zealand needs to step up and help our Pacific neighbours in their time of need. The best aid we can give the Pacific is to open our borders to our Covid-free neighbours.”

National is also petitioning for a two-way travel bubble with Australia.