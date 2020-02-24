TODAY |

Talks of domestic violence reform delayed until after funeral for slain Brisbane mother, children

Source:  AAP

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will wait until after the funeral of Hannah Clarke and her children before discussing changes to the state's domestic violence legislation.

Hannah Clarke with her son Trey Source: Facebook

The Queensland Women's Legal Service announced this week an urgent priority list of reforms and the LNP has proposed tough law reforms.

The premier says she wants to work with the opposition and would attend a meeting tomorrow to discuss domestic violence prevention.

Ms Palaszczuk said she doesn't want to get involved in a political debate on the matter until after the funeral.

"I will look at the opposition's issues, and I always take a bipartisan approach when it comes to acting on domestic and family violence," she told media today. 

"We will look at all options, I am happy to work in a bipartisan manner and the government will also be making some further comment.

A sea of flowers, soft toys and notes were laid at the vigil where Hannah Clarke's family spoke.

"But I will not be saying anything more until we go through the process of the funeral so if everybody can please give the family respect during this time."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has proposed harsher penalties for those who commit domestic and family violence acts.

One reform is to double the maximum penalty for strangulation to 14 years imprisonment, which is in line with the offence of grievous boldly harm.

Ms Frecklington said her party supports the introduction of "coercive control" laws making it an offence to commit acts to make people feel controlled of dependent on another person.

"Queensland's laws are clearly failing to protect victims and every aspect must be looked at to fix the system," Ms Frecklington said.

Families fleeing domestic violence situations would also be eligible for a one off payment of up to $2000 under the LNP's proposed plan.

