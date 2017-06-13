'This is talking to a lover' - Cosby defence gives closing argument in sex assault case

Bill Cosby's trial raced toward a close today with his lawyer telling the jury that the comedian and the woman who accuses him of drugging and molesting her were lovers who had enjoyed secret "romantic interludes."

Declining to take the stand in his own defense, the 79-year-old entertainer left it to his attorney to argue that Cosby's 2004 sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual.

Lawyer Brian McMonagle said that while Cosby had been unfaithful to his wife, he didn't commit a crime.

Cosby, then 66, had a close friendship with Constand that occasionally turned sexual, McMonagle said in his closing argument. He pointed out she called Cosby dozens of times after the alleged assault.

Constand told the jury the calls mostly involved the women's basketball team at Temple University, where she worked and he was a powerful trustee.

"This isn't talking to a trustee. This is talking to a lover," McMonagle said of one phone call that lasted 49 minutes. "Why are we running from the truth of this case — this relationship? Why? I don't understand it."

Cosby's wife of 53 years, Camille — in the courtroom for the first time in the 6-day trial — was stoic during the defense argument.

The comedian could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The prosecution was expected to deliver its closing argument in the afternoon, and the jury could get the case later in the day.

Constand, 44, testified last week that Cosby gave her three blue pills and then penetrated her with her fingers against her will as she lay paralyzed and half-conscious. She sued Cosby after prosecutors in 2005 declined to press charges.

Cosby testified in 2005 as part of her lawsuit, eventually settling the case for an undisclosed sum. His deposition was sealed for years until a judge released parts in 2015 at the request of The Associated Press.

McMonagle told jurors that Cosby's freedom is at stake now, not just his finances.