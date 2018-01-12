'Talk to them about their bullying' – Father of Aussie teen who took her own life makes emotional plea to parents

Amy "Dolly" Everett's devastated family have remembered the teenager, and have issued an emotional plea to stop bullying, urging people to "be kind and do it for Dolly".



Speaking on behalf of the family, Dolly's father Tick urged parents to check on their children.



"To all the parents - please check your children, talk to them, talk to them about their relationships, talk to them about their bullying, whichever way it might be happening," he said following his daughter's funeral.



The family have established a foundation, Dolly's Dream, to prevent bullying and youth suicide, with Mr Everett saying he would "fly to every school if I could."



"It won't bring our Dolly back, but it may just prevent the loss of another young life," he said.



"It should not have taken the loss of a young life to drive this change but this is where our journey will start."



Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Casuarina Street Public School in Katherine today to farewell Dolly, with supporters heeding the call to wear the 14-year-old's favourite colour, blue.



Local businesses and cars have been covered in signs and stickers with the hashtags #dollysdream and #speakevenifyourvoiceshakes - the name of the anti- bullying trust set up by her family and the later Dolly's own words on speaking up.



Dolly's Queensland based school Scots PGC College flew its flag at half mast today and will host a commemorative service in term one.



Her death has also sparked concerns among parents across the country, prompting a Queensland mother to launch a campaign to shut down an app that was used to bully her own daughter.



"I do not want my daughter or any other to become the next Dolly," Katrina wrote in the change.org petition, which has already received more than 38,000 signatures.



The Rockhampton mother, known only as Katrina, has called on Apple's App Store and Google Play to stop downloads of Sarahah, which allows people to leave anonymous feedback for each another.



Katrina says her daughter doesn't have the app, but was "shattered" after seeing a message written about her saying she should "kill herself".