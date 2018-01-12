 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Talk to them about their bullying' – Father of Aussie teen who took her own life makes emotional plea to parents

share

Source:

AAP

Amy "Dolly" Everett's devastated family have remembered the teenager, and have issued an emotional plea to stop bullying, urging people to "be kind and do it for Dolly".

Speaking on behalf of the family, Amy “Dolly” Everett’s father Tick urged parents to check on their children.
Source: 7 NEWS

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dolly's father Tick urged parents to check on their children.

"To all the parents - please check your children, talk to them, talk to them about their relationships, talk to them about their bullying, whichever way it might be happening," he said following his daughter's funeral.

The family have established a foundation, Dolly's Dream, to prevent bullying and youth suicide, with Mr Everett saying he would "fly to every school if I could."

"It won't bring our Dolly back, but it may just prevent the loss of another young life," he said.

Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.
Source: Nine

"It should not have taken the loss of a young life to drive this change but this is where our journey will start."

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Casuarina Street Public School in Katherine today to farewell Dolly, with supporters heeding the call to wear the 14-year-old's favourite colour, blue.

Local businesses and cars have been covered in signs and stickers with the hashtags #dollysdream and #speakevenifyourvoiceshakes - the name of the anti- bullying trust set up by her family and the later Dolly's own words on speaking up.

Dolly's Queensland based school Scots PGC College flew its flag at half mast today and will host a commemorative service in term one.

Her death has also sparked concerns among parents across the country, prompting a Queensland mother to launch a campaign to shut down an app that was used to bully her own daughter.

"I do not want my daughter or any other to become the next Dolly," Katrina wrote in the change.org petition, which has already received more than 38,000 signatures.

The Rockhampton mother, known only as Katrina, has called on Apple's App Store and Google Play to stop downloads of Sarahah, which allows people to leave anonymous feedback for each another.

Katrina says her daughter doesn't have the app, but was "shattered" after seeing a message written about her saying she should "kill herself".

If you need help, please contact one of the following:
Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Related

Australia

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:50
1
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt's life support turned off after devasting Boxing Day car crash

00:30
2
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


3

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

4
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

5
The US President also suggested his predecessor had wire-tapped his phones.

'Wanted me to cut the ribbon-NO!' - Trump blames Obama for cancelling first official visit to Britain

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.

Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

Next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

A set of interesting events led to the woman spending a night in police cells on existing charges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 