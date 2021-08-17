Taliban: West has 'moral obligation' to rebuild Afghanistan

A Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday said the United Kingdom and its western allies have a "moral obligation" to "help reconstruct Afghanistan".

In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, centre, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: Associated Press

"This is their obligation because they were behind the destruction of Afghanistan during the 20 years," Suhail Shaheen told British broadcaster Sky News.

Regarding the government staff who worked for the previous administration, Shaheen said "their properties will be saved and their honour and their lives are safe".

The Taliban have insisted that their fighters would not enter people's homes or interfere with businesses and said they would offer "amnesty" to those who worked with the Afghan government or foreign forces.

But there have been reports of revenge killings and other brutal tactics in areas of the country the Taliban have seized in recent days.

