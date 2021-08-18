Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest

Taliban militants attacked protesters overnight in eastern Afghanistan who dared to take down their banner and replace it with the country's flag, killing at least one person and fueling fears about how the insurgents would govern this fractious nation.

In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, centre, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: Associated Press

While the Taliban have insisted they will respect human rights unlike during their previously draconian rule, the attack in Jalalabad came as many Afghans were hiding at home or trying to flee the country, fearful of abuses by the loosely controlled militant organisation.

Many have expressed dread that the two-decade Western experiment to remake Afghanistan will not survive the resurgent Taliban, who took control of the country in a blitz that took just days.

Taliban leaders talked overnight with senior Afghan officials about a future government.

In a potential complication to any effort to stabilize the country, the Central Bank chief warned that American sanctions over the Taliban's terror designations threatened Afghanistan's economy, which already is dangerously low on hard foreign currency.

One figure who was not at the talks talking place in Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled as the Taliban closed in on the capital.

The United Arab Emirates acknowledged that they have taken him and his family in.

In an early sign of protest to the Taliban's rule, dozens gathered in the eastern city of Jalalabad and a nearby market town to raise the tricolor national flag, a day before Afghanistan's Independence Day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule.

They lowered the Taliban flag — a white banner with an Islamic inscription — that the militants have raised in the areas they captured.

Video footage later showed the Taliban firing into the air and attacking people with batons to disperse the crowd.

Babrak Amirzada, a reporter for a local news agency, said the Taliban beat him and a TV cameraman from another agency.

A local health official said the violence killed at least one person and wounded six. The official spoke on condition of anonymity has he wasn't authorized to brief journalists. The Taliban did not acknowledge the protest or the violence.

It was a rare resistance to their rule. In the days since the Taliban seized Kabul on Sunday, the militants only faced one other protest by a few women in the capital.

Still, there's been no armed opposition to the Taliban. However, videos from the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, a stronghold of the Northern Alliance militias that allied with the US during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, appear to show potential opposition figures gathering there.

That area is in the only province that hasn't yet fallen to the Taliban.