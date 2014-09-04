 

Taliban holds first direct contact meeting with US official to discuss Afghanistan's future

Associated Press
The Taliban held their first direct contact with a US official in a preliminary discussion about future peace talks on Afghanistan, a senior official with the insurgent group said yesterday.

It marked one of the most significant developments amid efforts to find a negotiated end to the country's protracted war.

The official described as "useful" a meeting with Alice Wells, the US's top diplomat for South Asia, earlier this week.

He said the meeting was held in the small Middle Eastern country of Qatar, where the Taliban have maintained a political office since 2013.

US officials neither confirmed nor denied a meeting took place. However, Wells was in Doha, the Qatar capital, this week.

In a statement following her return, the State Department said only that Wells had been in Doha, had met with the ruling family and "the United States is exploring all avenues to advance a peace process in close consultation with the Afghan government."

Any talks about a future political setup would be between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the statement said.

The Taliban have long demanded direct talks with Washington, saying they do not want to talk politics with the US but instead meet face to face to discuss Washington's concerns - particularly its security concerns - about the Taliban and Taliban involvement in Afghanistan's future.

They also say they want a time frame for the withdrawal of the roughly 15,000 US and NATO troops still in Afghanistan.

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards hang on during a storm
Aucklander Sacha Bruneau-Herman was having dinner with her family when the sky became dark.

Kiwi describes the terrifying moment she was evacuated from deadly California wildfires as flames lit up the sky

Aussie media claims that Iran bombing imminent are 'fiction' says US Secretary of Defence
It comes as the President’s own Director of National Intelligence warned of Russian meddling.

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape

Tens of thousands of Russians protest retirement age hikes

Associated Press
Tens of thousands of demonstrators have rallied throughout Russia to protest plans to substantially hike the age at which Russian men and women can receive their state retirement pensions.

A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 attended a protest in Moscow that was called by the Communist Party.

A similarly large crowd gathered in Yekaterinburg to protest and demonstrations also were reported overnight in large cities including Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd. No arrests were immediately reported.

Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, has given its first-reading approval to a measure that would gradually raise the pension ages from 60 to 65 for men and from 55 to 63 for women.

Protesters have called for a national referendum to be held on the issue before the parliament considers further readings of the bill after it resumes in September.

Hawaiian Airlines says it has updated a blog post that claimed three flight attendants helped to stop a human trafficking case on a flight to Honolulu, after the FBI confirmed no crime had been committed.

Hawaii News Now reported that the airline said its attendants saw an older Asian man boarding a flight out of Los Angeles with three young girls and thought something seemed suspicious, so they alerted authorities.

But FBI agents who investigated the complaint say the man was authorised to take the girls on vacation and found there was no evidence of criminal activity.

Hawaiian Airlines had posted the original blog post before following it up with authorities. They also distributed the story to the media.

Despite the FBI confirming no criminal activity had taken place, an airline spokesperson and the FBI both praised the flight attendants for being alert and observant.

"We do appreciate Hawaiian Airlines employees for speaking out and saying something and bringing it to our attention," said Jason K. White, spokesman for the Honolulu FBI field office.

"We encourage people to remember that if something seems strange or doesn't feel right most times something is wrong, however, that was not the case in this incident."

