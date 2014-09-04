Taliban attack in Afghanistan leaves 17 dead

An Afghan official says the Taliban launched a deadly assault on an army outpost in a remote region of northern Takhar province.

DPA news agency puts the death toll at 17, including seven soldiers and 10 policemen.

Provincial police spokesman Khali Aseir said today that a large number of Taliban fighters assaulted the outpost overnight.

He says the members of the local police were ambushed and killed while on their way to the outpost to assist the Afghan soldiers in the remote district of Khwaja Ghar.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the assault and the police slayings.