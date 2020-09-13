Taliban and Afghan government start peace talks in Qatar, seeking end to decades-long war

Afghanistan’s warring sides yesterday started negotiations for the first time, aimed at ending decades of war.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The talks in Qatar brought together the Taliban and delegates appointed by the Afghan government.

The opening ceremony was attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged the delegates to "seize this opportunity".

He acknowledged that the talks were likely to be difficult, and stressed that the outcome was entirely up to Afghans, and not the US.

However, he went on to tell the delegates that that their "choices and conduct" would affect both the size and scope of future assistance from the US.

"Our hope is that you will reach a sustainable peace, and our goal is an enduring partnership with Afghanistan," Pompeo went on.