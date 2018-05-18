Take a look back: The best royal dresses of the past eight decades – from Elizabeth to Diana and finally Kate

Look back through the years at the changing styles and eras of wedding dresses as the British royals walked up the isle.

Seamstresses set to replicate Meghan Markle's dress

Two Sydney seamstresses will pull an all-nighter tomorrow night to recreate Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress, starting from the second the former Suits actress steps out of her car to marry Prince Harry.

Elizabeth Alexandrou and Tessa Rankin have dozens of fabrics and patterns at the ready to replicate the much-anticipated gown but are unable to get a head start given the conflicting speculation about its design.

"I'm trying not to think about it until the dress walks out the door. There are so many variables," Ms Alexandrou, who is producing the one-off creation for haberdashery chain Spotlight, told AAP.

The American actress wore a simple, strapless white dress with a beaded waistband for her first wedding, to film producer Trevor Engelson, in 2011.

"Her recent looks are all fairly tailored, smart and stylish, so this could be her time to let loose and be a princess," Ms Alexandrou said.

"I would say she'll have a big skirt but it's difficult because it's her second marriage too."

The seamstress is predicting the 36-year-old's dress to have a fitted bodice, sleeves, beadwork and a dash of colour but has ruled out a high neckline and a massive train.

She said while a handmade lace or heavily hand-beaded dress will be impossible to recreate overnight, the overall silhouette is still "achievable" for the everyday bride, without the exorbitant price tag.

"As a bride, they (customers) want to be unique and special on their wedding day; they don't want to be in the exact same dress as somebody else."

Royal fashion is hot property in the retail market with outfits worn by the Duchess of Cambridge frequently selling out.