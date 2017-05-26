'I will take care of our beautiful babies' - Chris Cornell's widow pens touching tribute to late husband

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky, penned an open letter to her late husband that Billboard published online yesterday.

"We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night.

"I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace," she wrote.

Vicky Cornell has said the singer may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

File photo, Chris Cornell, left, and his wife, Vicky Cornell attend the celebration of "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone," in Los Angeles 2012. Source: Associated Press

"I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you," Vicky Cornell wrote.

"You were right when you said we are soul-mates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting," she said.

The tribute comes more than a week after the 52-year-old Seattle native was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a show with Soundgarden.

Coroner's officials have said a preliminary autopsy showed Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Where can I get support and help?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of

age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service