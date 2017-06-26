Takata Corporation files for bankruptcy after defective airbags linked to 16 deaths

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corporation has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the US, overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of defective air bag inflators linked to the deaths of at least 16 people.

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. CEO Shigehisa Takada speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 26, 2017. Source: Associated Press

The company announced the move this morning. Takata confirmed that most of its assets will be bought by rival Key Safety Systems, based in suburban Detroit, for about $2.1 billion.

The company's executives sought to reassure their customers, suppliers and shareholders in a news conference today.

"As a group our company will continue to count on your understanding and cooperation as we endeavour to provide a stable supply of products," the company said in a statement.

Takata's inflators can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel. Apart from the fatalities, they're also responsible for at least 180 injuries, and touched off the largest automotive recall in US history.

So far 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide including 69 million in the US, affecting 42 million vehicles.

Under the agreement with Key, remnants of Takata's operations will continue to manufacture inflators to be used as replacement parts in recalls. The recalls, which are being handled by 19 affected automakers, will continue.

Although Takata will use part of the sale proceeds to reimburse the automakers, experts say the companies still must fund a significant portion of the recalls themselves.

"It's likely every automaker involved in this recall will have to subsidise the process because the value of Takata's assets isn't enough to cover the costs of this recall," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.

Takata and the automakers were slow to address the problem with the inflators despite reports of deaths and injuries. Eventually they were forced to recall tens of millions of vehicles.