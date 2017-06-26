 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Takata Corporation files for bankruptcy after defective airbags linked to 16 deaths

share

Source:

Associated Press

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corporation has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the US, overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of defective air bag inflators linked to the deaths of at least 16 people.

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. CEO Shigehisa Takada speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 26, 2017.

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. CEO Shigehisa Takada speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 26, 2017.

Source: Associated Press

The company announced the move this morning. Takata confirmed that most of its assets will be bought by rival Key Safety Systems, based in suburban Detroit, for about $2.1 billion.

The company's executives sought to reassure their customers, suppliers and shareholders in a news conference today.

"As a group our company will continue to count on your understanding and cooperation as we endeavour to provide a stable supply of products," the company said in a statement.

Takata's inflators can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel. Apart from the fatalities, they're also responsible for at least 180 injuries, and touched off the largest automotive recall in US history.

So far 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide including 69 million in the US, affecting 42 million vehicles.

Under the agreement with Key, remnants of Takata's operations will continue to manufacture inflators to be used as replacement parts in recalls. The recalls, which are being handled by 19 affected automakers, will continue.

Although Takata will use part of the sale proceeds to reimburse the automakers, experts say the companies still must fund a significant portion of the recalls themselves.

"It's likely every automaker involved in this recall will have to subsidise the process because the value of Takata's assets isn't enough to cover the costs of this recall," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.

Takata and the automakers were slow to address the problem with the inflators despite reports of deaths and injuries. Eventually they were forced to recall tens of millions of vehicles.

Because of the size of the recall, some car owners face lengthy waits for replacement parts, meanwhile operating their cars worried that the air bag could malfunction in a crash.

Related

Asia

00:57

Largest car recall in history as Takata declares millions of defective airbags

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Jaedyn Randell has been chosen to voice Moana in a Te Reo version of the hit film.

Introducing New Zealand's Maori Moana! Tokoroa teen chosen to be Te Reo voice of Disney princess

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
3
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

America's Cup recap: Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, sails off in to the blue

02:22
4
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot': Reporter tries to rattle NZ cage but Burling shuts it down

00:39
5
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.


00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.

07:57
The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

'You need to front up and tell us what you know' – Hilary Barry challenges Bill English over Todd Barclay saga

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ