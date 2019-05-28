TODAY |

Taiwan lands war planes on highway to simulate response to Chinese military attack

Associated Press
Taiwan has landed war planes on a normally busy highway to simulate a response to a Chinese attack on its airfields.

Today's exercise is part of annual drills designed to showcase the island's military capabilities and resolve to repel an attack from across the Taiwan Strait amid perceptions of a rising threat.

China considers the island its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.

President Tsai Ing-wen presided at the exercise in the southern county of Changhua.

She said China's long-distance training exercises, including sending fighter jets to circle the island, were threatening regional peace and stability, requiring Taiwan to maintain a high degree of vigilance.

Aircraft deployed included U.S.-made F-16, French Mirage 2000 and Taiwan-made IDF fighter jets and U.S.-made E-2K airborne early warning aircraft.

    President Tsai Ing-wen presided at the exercise in the southern county of Changhua. Source: Associated Press
