Taiwan Covid-19 cluster linked to New Zealand pilot - reports

Source: 1 NEWS

Taiwanese media are reporting a recent Covid-19 cluster there linked to “a pilot from New Zealand who travelled around northern Taiwan while infectious”.

English language publication Taiwan News reported on Sunday that officials have linked the 60-year-old man’s illness to a recent trip to the United States for work.

According to the reports Taiwan’s health department has identified 89 close contacts to the pilot and has begun testing them for the Covid-19.

Our Ministry of Health has not been contacted by Taiwanese authorities about this case.

A spokesperson for the Ministry said this would normally be the case if the person was a New Zealand citizen or resident that was visiting a country or territory and had tested positive for Covid-19.

