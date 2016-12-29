Tainted alcohol kills dozens of Christians in Pakistan

At least 36 people have died from drinking tainted liquor over the Christmas holiday in Pakistan, police and doctors say, raising an earlier death toll in the incident.

Local police officer Mohammad Nadeem said dozens of people were transported to hospitals in the eastern Punjab province after they consumed contaminated alcohol.

Nadeem said police had arrested some suspects.

Umair Ahmed, a physician at Allied Hospital in the city of Faisalabad, said a dozen more people were still being treated.

Alcohol is mostly prohibited in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but non-Muslims can purchase it from licensed shops.