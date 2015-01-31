AT&T and Time Warner in $85 billion mega-merger set to change face of entertainment

A federal judge has approved the $US85 billion mega-merger of AT&T and Time Warner, potentially ushering in a wave of media consolidation while shaping how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies.

Peter Dinklage and Conleth Hill in a scene from Game of Thrones.

US District Judge Richard Leon green-lit the merger without imposing major conditions as some experts had expected.

The Trump Justice Department had sued to block the $US85 billion merger, arguing it would hurt competition in cable and satellite TV and jack up costs to consumers for streaming TV and movies.

Now, the phone and pay-TV giant AT&T will be allowed to absorb the owner of CNN, HBO, the Warner Bros. movie studio, "Game of Thrones," coveted sports programming and other "must see" shows.