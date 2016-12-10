Syria's cease-fire holding despite minor violations

Syrian opposition activists say a nationwide cease-fire that went into effect at midnight is holding despite minor violations.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported clashes today between troops and rebels in the central province of Hama and near the capital, Damascus.

Opposition activist Mazen al-Shami, who is based in the Damascus suburb of Douma, says minor clashes nearby left one rebel wounded.

The cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey marks a potential breakthrough in the nearly six-year-long conflict, though past truces have failed.