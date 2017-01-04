 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Syrian troops take control of water facility from rebels

share

Source:

Associated Press

Syrian government troops gained control of the village that houses the main water source for Damascus Saturday, as fighters begin to evacuate, in a major development that caps weeks of fighting in the area, according to Syrian state TV and opposition media.

This frame grab from video provided By Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq (Diary of a Mortar Shell in Damascus), a Damascus-based media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria. Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary, forcing millions in the Syrian capital to scramble for enough to drink and wash with. The cut-off is a major challenge to the government’s effort throughout the nearly 6-year-old civil war to keep the capital as insulated as possible from the effects of the conflict tearing apart much of the country. (Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq (Diary of a Mortar Shell in Damascus), via AP)

Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria. Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary, forcing millions in the Syrian capital to scramble for enough to drink and wash with.

Source: Associated Press

The development could signal the end of a standoff in the Barada Valley that restricted the water flow to nearly 5 million residents for nearly a month.

The fighting trapped tens of thousands of civilians in the rebel-held area.

Syrian state TV showed buses lined up to transport rebel fighters out of the village of Ain el-Fijeh.

The village houses the water source with the same name, which was the major source of water for Damascus.

The opposition monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces entered Ain el-Fijeh along with ambulances to transport the injured as part of a deal to end the fighting there.

The cease-fire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, and in place since Dec. 30 was tested by the fighting in the Barada Valley.

The fighting was sparked by government claims that rebels poisoned the water source at Ain el-Fijeh - a claim the rebels denied.

The deal also requires the evacuation of those rebel fighters who refuse to put down their weapons.

As part of a goodwill gesture, the fighters raised the official Syrian flag, used by the government, over the facility to signal the deal was in place.

On Saturday, maintenance teams were inspecting the water facility at Ain el-Fijeh.

Damascus residents have been struggling to deal with the water shortage since late December.

Syrian government and allied troops have been closing in on rebel-held areas around the capital in recent months, driving many of them out under intense shelling and tight siege and securing Damascus.

The military media said about 1,200 fighters are expected to surrender their weapons.

The issue of the Barada Valley was one of the main focuses of indirect rebel-government talks in the Kazakhcapital Astana last week.

The talks were sponsored by Russia and Turkey and supported by Iran, and ended with a call to reinforce the cease-fire and put mechanisms in place to monitor violations.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
1 NEWS

Police pursuit leaves one dead and five others injured

00:24
2
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

As it happened: England, Blitzbokke and All Blacks Sevens come out as Wellington frontrunners after round robin play

3
1 NEWS

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:52
4
The young man filming this video wasn't going to let NZ Police officers take his dad, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

'You have done the force proud' - Waikato cops praised for keeping cool despite torrent of abuse

00:26
5
The incident took place outside Olga Klintsova’s apartment in St Petersburg last year and left her unconscious on the pavement.

Graphic warning: Russian mum gets payout after falling concrete slab knocks her out, narrowly misses child

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ