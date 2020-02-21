TODAY |

Syrian father lauded as video of young daughter laughing through airstrike watched around the world

Source:  1 NEWS

Abdullah Mohammad has found a novel way of helping his daughter Salwa cope with the startling nature of airstrikes in the Syrian warzone where they live.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The video has been watched around the world as the fierce battle between Syrian and Turkish-backed forces intensifies. Source: US ABC

The family moved to Sarmada after fleeing their home as the Syrian government mounted an offensive in the province of Idlib, where anti-government rebles are operatiang, the BBC reports.

About 900,000 people have been affected since December. 

Mr Mohammad's three-year-old daughter would often be fearful of loud noises accompanying the airstrikes but he used the sound of children letting off fireworks to show her that loud noises didn't always have to be scary. 

"The planes were striking around us and we were watching," Salwa said. 

"It was strong, strong, strong. I started crying and laughing, crying and laughing."

Mr Mohammad says he tries to stay controlled and calm when airstrikes are occurring so his daughter can feel calm and happy too.

"I turn the matter into a game so she won't be afraid," he says. 

World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Crusaders romp to five-try win over Highlanders to earn South Island bragging rights
2
Nelson man whose friend sold family boat to fund cancer treatment dies
3
String of charges laid including statutory rape after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub
4
IKEA coming to Wellington and Christchurch, as well as Auckland
5
Child dies after being swept out to sea near Napier; third fatal drowning in 24 hours
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:43

Intelligence officials say Russia boosting Donald Trump's bid for reelection
01:27

Man guilty of toolbox drowning murders of Queensland drug dealers

String of charges laid including statutory rape after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub

Good Samaritan FedEx driver survives 23-metre fall onto river sandbar