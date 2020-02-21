Syrian father lauded as video of young daughter laughing through airstrike watched around the world

Abdullah Mohammad has found a novel way of helping his daughter Salwa cope with the startling nature of airstrikes in the Syrian warzone where they live.

The family moved to Sarmada after fleeing their home as the Syrian government mounted an offensive in the province of Idlib, where anti-government rebles are operatiang, the BBC reports.

About 900,000 people have been affected since December.

Mr Mohammad's three-year-old daughter would often be fearful of loud noises accompanying the airstrikes but he used the sound of children letting off fireworks to show her that loud noises didn't always have to be scary.

"The planes were striking around us and we were watching," Salwa said.

"It was strong, strong, strong. I started crying and laughing, crying and laughing."

Mr Mohammad says he tries to stay controlled and calm when airstrikes are occurring so his daughter can feel calm and happy too.