Syrian army threatens revenge after Israel reportedly fires rockets at Damascus airport

Syria has warned a revenge attack is looming after Israel reportedly fired rockets at a strategic military airport today.

The Syrian army command has warned Tel Aviv of repercussions after rockets were fired at a major military airport west of Damascus, Reuters is reporting.

The rockets were fired just after midnight (11am NZT) from an area near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel, Syrian state televsion quoted the army as saying.

The rockets landed in the compound of the airport.