Sydneysiders queue for two days for best view of New Year's Eve fireworks

They want to make sure they get a front row seat for one of the best fireworks displays in the world.
With a few hours still to go, the road toll for 2017 was 378, up from 327 in 2016.

Another road fatality in the final hours of 2017

Bodies recovered from seaplane crash in river near Sydney

Sharks found frozen solid during cold snap in US

03:18
It's been part of our summer for 15 years but it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the music event.

Festival-goers bringing in the New Year at Wanaka's Rhythm and Alps festival


The PM spoke to 1 NEWS following last night's vote on a UN resolution criticising the US's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to Dame Cheryll Southeran, Te Papa's founding chief executive

Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Large swells set to bring dangerous waves across NZ's west coast on New Year's Day

MetService says the waves are caused by a deep storm in the Southern Ocean.

Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Lotto website glitch prevents punters checking tickets

Numerous punters have vented their frustration about the glitch.

02:36
They should be left to the experts, authorities say, amid concerns about the fire risk.

Revellers urged not see in the new year with fireworks in dry South Island

Bonfires can easily get out of control, especially when it's windy and those responsible are drinking alcohol.

00:22
Horror year on the roads with 2017 having most driving fatalities since 2009

Police Minister Stuart Nash also urged people to challenge unsafe behaviour - but so far eight have died during the holiday period.

A section of the Kaituna River, North Island (file picture).

Missing teen kayaker rescued after spending night tied to tree on riverbank

Police have praised the young man's actions after he decided to get out of the Kaituna River, near Rotorua, and wait for help.


 
