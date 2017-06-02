Sydney's near-miss school bus driver heading to court for negligent driving

A school bus driver who allegedly pulled out in front of a semi-trailer on Sydney's M5 motorway has been ordered to attend court for negligent driving.

Frightening CCTV footage of the incident at Hammondville last Thursday morning shows the bus - which was carrying about 20 students - pulling out in front of the truck when there was a small gap in the traffic.

Police praised the actions of the quick-thinking truck driver who was forced to slam his brakes so hard the semi jack-knifed in a cloud of white smoke.

Bus driver Karem Afkhamisaddoghi, 59, later apologised for the incident and told reporters he thought he had enough time to get on the motorway.

"Unfortunately I made a mistake," he said.

Mr Afkhamisaddoghi's employer offered him more training after the close call.

On Thursday, he was issued with a notice to attend Liverpool Local Court on July 19 for driving in a dangerous manner and negligent driving.

The students were on an excursion from Mount St Joseph's Girls' College to an AFL gala day at West Hoxton.

After the incident, Detective Inspector Dean Johnstone said it was unbelievable nobody was hurt.

"It was remarkable, given the way the truck ended up, there were no other collisions," he said.