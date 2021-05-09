Sydney's Covid-19 restrictions extended for another week

Most current coronavirus-related restrictions across Greater Sydney will be extended for another week despite no new local cases of the virus.

NSW recorded zero new locally acquired Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours from more than 18,000 tests.

There were an additional six cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW Health says it remains unsure how an infected east Sydney man caught the virus, which shared the same genomic sequencing as a returned traveller from the US in quarantine.

The man aged in his 50s subsequently infected his wife but no other close contacts to date.

As a result, the NSW government has extended its current Covid-19 restrictions for another week, except for mask usage in retail settings.

Retail customers are no longer obliged to wear masks but staff must do so.

Household gatherings remain capped at 20 people, mask usage remains mandatory on public transport and indoor venues such as theatres and aged care homes, and singing and dancing remains mostly banned.

Hospitality patrons are still not permitted to drink while standing.

"NSW Health thanks the community for their strong response to calls for testing and continue to urge everyone in NSW with even the mildest symptoms - such as cough, headache, fatigue, sore throat or runny nose - to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until you receive a negative result," Dr Stephen Conaty said.

"High testing rates are vital for detecting any unidentified chains of transmission in the community."

One Covid-19 patient in NSW is currently in intensive care and on a ventilator.

Almost 780,000 vaccinations in total have been administered in NSW, which includes those overseen by the Commonwealth.

Sydneysiders were this week urged to wear masks and adhere to other restrictions without cancelling their Mother's Day plans.

Liquor and Gaming NSW on yesterday also urged businesses to do the right thing over the weekend, with compliance officers out in force today.