Sydney's Covid-19 lockdown extended by two weeks

NSW has recorded 97 new local Covid-19 cases, prompting the government to extend a lockdown in Greater Sydney and surrounds by at least two more weeks.

Sydney Opera House and empty steps with security guard, Covid-19 pandemic restriction. Source: istock.com

The stay-at-home provisions, which were scheduled to end on Friday, will now remain in place until at least July 30.



The state's schools will also continue with online learning.



Of the 97 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, at least 31 were in the community during part or all of their infectious period.



"(That's) what we need to get down to as close to zero as possible," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters today.

It comes after the state and federal governments on Tuesday afternoon revealed an extensive financial support package.



The state government expanded a business grants program and will cut or defer payroll taxes for most companies, while workers who have lost eight or more hours a week as a result of the lockdown will be able to apply for up to $600 per week in federal support.



The increase in workers' payments kicks in once a lockdown exceeds 21 days.



Berejiklian said an extension to lockdown provision was inevitable given the extent of Covid-19 spread in the community.



She said the government continued to prioritise aged care workers and teachers in southwest Sydney for vaccination.



"Of course we want to see this lockdown end in a timely way ... (but) we'll have that support for businesses," Berejiklian said.



"The feedback from business has been very positive."

