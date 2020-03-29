Sydney woman spits in cop's face, claims she was on her way to get Covid-19 test

A 25-year-old Australian woman was arrested after allegedly coughing and spitting on a police officer after being pulled over in Sydney's southwest on Friday.

Hannah Ayoub was pulled over in Greenacre for allegedly driving 120km/h in a 50km/h zone, but sped off from police, ignoring a red light, a stop sign and dangerously overtook another vehicle, Nine News reported.

When she was finally pulled over, pulled from her car and put in handcuffs, Ayoub allegedly spat at the officer and said she was on her way to be tested for Covid-19.

Video shows that after warnings from the officer, she was pulled to the ground and restrained.

Ayoub was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with speeding, driving while disqualified, driving recklessly and assaulting an officer. She was also taken to hospital for an injury to her back after the ordeal.

The officer was tested for Covid-19 as a precaution and is in self-isolation for two weeks.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy told Nine News the behaviour wasn't acceptable.

"Police will not tolerate being spat at in any climate, let alone the one we're facing right now. It's as simple as that," he said.

But, Ayoub's lawyer Tom Hughs also told Nine News the incident comes after a struggle with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

The incident follows a similar one in Townsville on Wednesday night.

AAP reported a 42-year-old Queensland man, who allegedly spat in a police officer's face during a random breath test, became aggressive after being stopped near a Townsville hotel.