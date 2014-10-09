 

Sydney woman who paid hit man to kill her ex-lover jailed for 18 years

A Sydney woman who paid a hit man to shoot her ex-lover, snuffing out his life in the arms of his fiancee, has been jailed for at least 18 years for the murder.

Louise Catherine Spiteri-Ahern, 27, was found guilty of the crime last December following a judge-alone trial.

She was 23 when she paid Daniel Haile at least $4000 to gun down her ex- boyfriend, Raymond Pasnin, outside his mother's Pendle Hill home late one night in 2013.

Mr Pasnin was shot and died in the arms of his fiancee, Lyndal Archbold, while also in his mother's sight.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Stephen Rothman sentenced Spiteri- Ahern to 30 years behind bars, with a non-parole period of 18 years, backdated to June 22, 2015.

"The offence is a very serious one. It's effect on the family of the deceased is immeasurable," the judge said.

"It is a parent's worst nightmare for their child to die by an act of violence, for it to occur essentially in their presence."

Haile was jailed for murder in 2016 for a minimum term of 24 years.

As Spiteri-Ahern was taken from the court, a woman in the public gallery rose to her feet and shouted: "I hope you burn in hell, burn in hell, you deserve everything that is coming for you".
Spiteri-Ahern looked up to her supporters and said: "It's not over, I love you."

Four others were injured in the crash on Monday.