TODAY |

Sydney woman charged with murder of newborn found unconscious in bathtub

Source:  AAP

A woman has been charged with the murder of a newborn baby who was found in a bathtub in western Sydney.

Australian Court. Source: Associated Press

Emergency services were called to a home in the Blacktown suburb of Shalvey yesterday, where they found an eight-week-old girl unconscious in a bath.

The baby was rushed to Westmead Children's Hospital but died a short time later.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at the home and taken under police guard to Westmead Hospital for treatment and assessment.

She has since been charged with murder and refused bail during a bedside court hearing.

She will appear before Mount Druitt Local Court on March 31.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Electric car driver hits the road in record-breaking trip across NZ to 'dispel EV myths'
2
Friends of teen recovering from coma after Mongrel Mob coward's punch want to know why
3
Outlook good for crash victim six months after extremely rare face, double hand transplant
4
Man who 'brutally' murdered two-year-old daughter in meth rage jailed
5
Two dead after separate crashes on State Highway 1 in Auckland, Waikato
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'Boating and alcohol do not mix' — Skipper sentenced to prison for fatal crash in Rotorua
00:35

Smuggle fail: Trade Me seller caught with nearly 1k illegal cacti and succulents strapped to body
01:53

Australian study links hearing loss to dementia risk

Wellington man sentenced to three years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material