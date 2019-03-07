TODAY |

Sydney woman charged with drink-driving had 4-year-old in back seat of her BMW — police

Source:  AAP

A Sydney woman is accused of drink-driving with a four-year-old-boy in the back seat of her silver BMW.

Australian Court. Source: Associated Press

NSW Police pulled over the 45-year-old at Campsie in Sydney's southwest about 11.30pm yesterday, local time.

Officers noticed collision damage to the front of the car and that there was a boy in the back seat with a bleeding nose.

The driver was arrested after refusing to provide a roadside breath sample.

She was taken to a police state where she allegedly provided a breath analysis reading of 0.174 and was charged with high-range drink-driving and had her licence suspended.

She will appear in Bankstown Local Court today.

The boy was taken to Canterbury Hospital as a precaution and is now in the care of his adult sister.

