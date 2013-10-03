TODAY |

Sydney woman allegedly spits in cop's face, claims she was travelling for Covid-19 test

Source:  Associated Press

A woman has allegedly repeatedly coughed and spat upon a police officer in Sydney's southwest amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australian police officers. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman allegedly failed to stop for police in Greenacre yesterday, accelerating at a speed believed to be above 120km/h.

She was later approached by police and placed under arrest after getting caught in heavy traffic on Roberts Road. However the woman allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle.

As she was being physically removed and handcuffed, the 25-year-old allegedly coughed on the police officer, spat in their face and told the officer she was travelling for Covid-19 testing.

She has since been charged with a number of serious driving offences and assaulting a police officer on duty. She was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court.

"Police will not tolerate being spat at in any climate, let alone the one we're facing right now. It's as simple as that," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said in a statement.

The woman was not showing any respiratory symptoms, police said, but the officer would undergo Covid-19 testing.

