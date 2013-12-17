Sydney woman accused of stabbing ex-husband while he had his eyes closed during game of hide-and-seek

A Sydney man has broken down as he told a jury of being stabbed by his ex-wife after she "tricked" him into closing his eyes to play hide-and-seek with their son.



He said he felt a warm liquid flowing down his neck, opened his eyes, saw his ex-wife holding a knife near his face and thought he was going to die.



He was giving evidence in Sydney's District Court today at the trial of his ex-wife, who cannot be named and who has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder at her Sydney home in September 2015.