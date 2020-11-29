Sydney sweats through hottest weekend outside summer in 80 years, bush fire risk rises across NSW

Dozens of wildfires were burning across the Australian state of New South Wales on Sunday, according to emergency services.

Bans on all open-air fires were in force across nine regions of the state, as New South Wales' fire service reported 45 grass and bushfires.

Temperatures were predicted to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the state.

A house in Northmead could be seen smoldering for a while, after a fire hit the Sydney suburb.

New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott warned the local population not to become complacent about the risk of fires during this season.

"The community out there, unfortunately, thinks that after the last season we are not at risk of bushfire. The reality is 90 per cent of the state is still untouched by bushfire," he said at a news conference on Sunday.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is expecting cool winds to reduce temperatures later on Sunday afternoon.

Some November heat records were broken on Sunday in parts of New South Wales.