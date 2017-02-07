Sydney storm: Travel chaos as deluge hits city

Sydney has been hit by a severe storm that has closed roads and light rail lines and caused delays at the city's airport.

The Bureau of Meteorology this morning warned of flash flooding and damaging winds in suburbs near the airport, including Botany, Maroubra and Randwick.

In the west, Penrith, Parramatta and Campbelltown also experienced the full force of the storm, as did Wollongong and Port Kembla south of Sydney.

Sydney city streets were awash with pedestrians battling to cross flooded intersections in ankle-deep water.

Sydney Airport was operating as normal with no flights cancelled, but travellers were told to expect delays and check with their airlines.

The airport received 26mm of rain in just one hour from about 10am (midday NZT).

Light rail services have been cancelled between Dulwich Hill and Central due to flooding.

Motorists travelling across the Anzac Bridge were also experiencing major delays due to soaked roads.

About noon, only one westbound lane was open approaching Victoria Road and City West Link.

Flooding also affected a number of other roads in the western suburbs, including parts of Parramatta Road and James Ruse Drive.

At least two murder trials were suspended at the New South Wales Supreme Court when the King Street building was evacuated, as water streamed down internal stairs.

The southwestern suburb of Canterbury received 30mm of rain in 30 minutes.

The State Emergency Service has responded to 11 flood rescues in the city, mainly in the inner suburbs of Alexandria and Zetland.