Sydney scientists using waste water to identify Covid-19 hot spots

Sydney water scientists have gone underground in a bid to trace cases of Covid-19.

Water samples from suburbs across Sydney have been tested by microbiologists. The results are able to identify Covid-19 hot spots and can direct health authorities to what suburbs need more testing.

Due to the virus breaking down in the soapy waste water it isn't live by the time it gets to the lab, meaning scientists aren't at risk of getting the virus.

By the end of the month the microbiologists are expected to finalise the most accurate method. Once it's finalised it could be rolled out nationwide to identify other hot spots around the country and any potential future outbreaks.