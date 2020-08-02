TODAY |

Sydney residents wake to first day of new mask rules as Covid-19 cluster spreads

Mandatory mask restrictions are in place for many venues across Greater Sydney as NSW works to contain Covid-19 outbreaks while avoiding harsh lockdown measures.

Woman wears mask while waiting to board train at Circular Quay train station, Sydney. Source: istock.com

The state reported seven new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, five of which from western and southwestern Sydney and linked to the Berala cluster.

"What we want to do is make sure we're not in a situation where we are restricting people's ability to go about their business," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said yesterday.

"In fact, we want to increase economic activity, not diminish economic activity, and mask-wearing in these settings will ensure we have the confidence to do that."

From midnight local time, masks became mandatory in shopping centres, on public transport, in places of worship, hair and beauty premises and entertainment venues such as cinemas.

All hospitality staff are also required to wear one, with anyone disobeying the health order to be fined AU$200 (NZ$215) from tomorrow.

Children under 12 and those with specific health disorders are exempt but are encouraged to wear masks where possible.

Yesterday, NSW Health ramped up its alert for a western Sydney bottle shop, with many of its customers of the Christmas holiday period now considered to be close contacts.

The alert for the Berala BWS now covers long periods on every day between December 22 and New Year's Eve, except Christmas Day.

Anyone who went to the Berala BWS for any amount of time in those periods must isolate for 14 days.

Stay-at-home orders will continue for residents north of the Narrabeen Bridge in the northern beaches until at least January 9, while people in the southern half of the region will have the same restrictions as the rest of greater Sydney.

Restrictions imposed on businesses and gatherings include gym classes reduced to 30 people and places of worship and funerals limited to one person per four square metres, and up to a maximum of 100 people per separate area.

Outdoor performances and protests are reduced to 500 people and controlled outdoor seated events reduced to 2000.

However, Berejiklian has defended allowing the Australia-India Test match to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.
At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the match each day.

"We appreciate what people might say about us continuing to hold those events, but also consider the thousands of jobs it keeps, consider the sense of normality it gives us", Berejiklian said.

