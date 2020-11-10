TODAY |

Sydney police seeking 'heartless' scooter bandit who robbed 82-year-old man of his independence

A pensioner who had his mobility scooter stolen from outside his inner Sydney home is desperate to be reunited with his only mode of transport.

Man wanted for stealing Sydney man Laurie Adams' scooter Source: 1 NEWS

"I just want the scooter back. That is all I want," 82-year-old Laurie Adams told ABC TV.

Police say it was a "heartless" crime that's robbed Mr Adams of his independence.

Mr Adams parked his red mobility scooter outside his Ultimo home about 2.30pm on Sunday and it was gone two hours later.

"This suspect has deprived him of his ability to go to the shop, buy a coffee, a newspaper, essentially deprived him of his independence," Sergeant Anderson Lessing said.

Police have released CCTV vision of a man who they want to speak to.

The man is of Caucasian appearance with a slim build and was wearing a white jumper, long blue pants, white sneakers and a motocross helmet.

