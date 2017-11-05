Sydney police not ruling out that late hoarder was involved in the death of a man whose body was found 'mummified' amongst his junk

Sydney detectives haven't ruled out that a man who died in a ramshackle home on the city's north shore was involved in the death of another man whose rotting body was also found inside nearly a year later.

Source: 1 NEWS

Bruce Roberts, who's been described as a recluse and hoarder, died in July last year and cleaners sent to clear out his Greenwich property this week discovered a "mummified" body amongst his junk.

The remains were so badly decomposed a post-mortem examination was required to determine the gender and age, however police now believe they are that of a man in his 30s or 40s.

Acting Superintendent Simon Jones on Friday said the cause of death was being treated as unnatural and suspicious.