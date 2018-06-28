 

Sydney police looking into historical spate of suspected gay hate killings

Fresh information is being sought by police in Sydney about five unsolved murders after a review was released into a spate of killings in which gay men died, many at the hands of homophobes and gangs.

NSW police have apologised for mistakes made in their investigations into the deaths.
Source: Nine

Strikeforce Parrabell reviewed 88 murders and found eight deaths between 1976 and 2000 were the result of gay hate crimes.

A further 19 men are strongly suspected to have died in similar targeted attacks, while another 25 could not be ruled out.

Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell on Wednesday said while the vast majority of cases were investigated thoroughly, there had been criticisms of the police work.

"We accept there are improvements required," he said.

NSW Labor has called for a parliamentary inquiry as the next step.

