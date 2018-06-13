Sydney police issue warning about dangers of mixing alcohol and caffeine after 15-year-old girl dies

The death of a talented and much-loved Sydney teenager who died from a lethal mixture of alcohol and caffeine has shocked her local community and prompted police to issue a warning about the dangers of online cocktails.



Paris Kemper Source: Facebook: Paris Kemper

Paris Kamper, 15, was found unconscious at a semi-rural property in Kenthurst, in Sydney's northwest, on Friday night and died three days later in hospital.



Energy drinks and sugary lollies were found near her on the property, while it's believed she had looked up an online recipe for making caffeine-laced alcoholic cocktails, NSW police say.



Superintendent Rob Critchlow says he did not realise how popular recipes for alcoholic cocktails were until he did his own online search.



"Five seconds on Google tells you it's a big problem," Supt Critchlow told Network Seven.



The death of the keen horserider, who competed at a junior level with her horse Rogue Haven By Moonlight, has left her family and the local community in shock.



"Paris was an amazing rider as you know! The eventing world really lost an incredibly talented girl with so much potential" family friend Michelle Gil posted on Facebook.



Only months earlier, Paris's mother posted a touching tribute to her daughter on her 15th birthday, describing her as a "brave" and "funny girl".



"I love you more than my last breath!" Sandra Kamper wrote on Facebook.



"You are brave, funny and have so much courage."



Paris recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.4 - which is enough to put most people in a coma or cause death.



"What this young girl has not realised is it may be palatable but it is still a very strong spirit and she's drunk an amount that has killed her," Supt Critchlow told ABC radio.

