Sydney police cars hit by van packed with $200 million worth of meth

AAP
A van packed with more than $200 million worth of drugs has crashed into several police cars parked outside a police station in Sydney's northwest.

Police say a 26-year-old man was driving the van when it hit the cop cars outside Eastwood Police Station at about 10.30am yesterday.

Officers pursued the van, stopping it in the nearby suburb of Ryde where a search uncovered several boxes containing 273 kilograms of the drug methamphetamine, NSW Police said in a statement today.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $200 million, police said.

The man was charged with large commercial drug supply, negligent driving and not giving his particulars to police.

He was refused bail and will appear at Burwood Local Court today.

Police pursued the fleeing van to find 273kg of the drug methamphetamine stashed inside. Source: Nine
