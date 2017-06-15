 

Sydney pensioner sues lottery company after claiming cashier threw away ticket - in 1997

A pensioner is suing New South Wales lotteries for nearly $3.5million (NZD) after he claims a shop attendant threw his winning ticket away in 1997. 

David Owen Renshaw

David Owen Renshaw argues that he saw the words 'provisional winner' come up when he gave his ticket in. 

He says the member of staff at Granville Railway Station Newsagents said 'no winner' and threw the ticket in the bin before hiding in a locked back room when Mr Renshaw asked for the ticket back. 

Mr Renshaw, who is representing himself in court says he 'knew what (he) saw' and it has been 'playing on his mind for 17 years.'

A lawyer for NSW lotteries Justin Hogan-Doran has applied to have the case struck out for being outside of the legal time limit. 

Mr Renshaw, however, said he suffered head injuries in 2000 due to a workplace injury and so may be allowed an exception.

The case has been adjourned to allow Mr Renshaw to obtain legal advice.

Australia

