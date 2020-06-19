TODAY |

Sydney paramedic charged after allegedly sexually touching women while giving first aid

Source:  AAP

A paramedic accused of sexually abusing two women at a Sydney train station is facing allegations from seven more women.

Siren Source: istock.com

The 38-year-old privately employed paramedic was charged last August with sexually touching two young women while giving first aid at Redfern train station.

Police say he's been charged with 15 more offences relating to allegations he inappropriately touched seven other women while providing first aid at the station between November 2018 and July 2019.

The Jannali man now faces 17 charges: 16 counts of aggravated sexually touch another person and one count of aggravated indecent assault - victim under authority of offender.

He is due to appear in the Downing Centre Local Court on Friday.

