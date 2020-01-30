Sydney Opera House to undergo $250 million makeover

One of Australia's most famous landmarks is about to undergo it's biggest renovation yet.

After 46 years of hosting international artists, the Sydney Opera House is getting a makeover to the tune of $250 million dollars.

"This really matters, this is a grand place, this is the symbol of Australia," the opera house's chief executive Louise Herron told Nine News.

It has an impressive role call, from Prince to Peppa Pig and Pavarotti all having performed in the Opera House concert hall. But after 46 years it's time for a revamp.

The world heritage listed building is remaining careful to keep it's defining elements while opening up the venue.

A new lifted passageway will connect the concert hall to the foyer, an area previously inaccessible for those needing wheelchair access.

Backstage, it's 1970s systems now replaced with state of the art technology and in the heart of the hall, acoustic reflectors dubbed petals will be installed.

The stage itself will be lowered by another 40 centimetres, giving the audience a better view.

"What we are going to do is to make everyone feel much more as if they are part of the experience," says Ms Herron.

For close to five decades, the concert hall has dazzled and delighted. It's an impressive area now but the multi-million-dollar renovation is set to take the space to a whole new level of awe.

"We will be able to put on shows of the future, you know, the demands of performers are changing and so what we are doing is staying ahead of the curve," explains Ms Herron.