Sydney Opera House lights up in solidarity with bushfire-affected communities, firefighters

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House has been lit up this weekend in a show of support for communities affected by the recent bushfires, and those fighting them.

The building's sails were illuminated with supportive messages as well as photographs of the firefighters battling the bushfires.

More than 2000 homes have been destroyed in the massive fires and at least 27 people have been killed.

Today Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted he could have handled the devastation better, after coming under fire for not doing enough at a national level.

When he visited bushfire-hit areas, he faced insults and anger from locals.

"When I went there, I went there in good faith, with [wife] Jenny on occasions, to provide what consolation I could," he told ABC TV today.

Mr Morrison and his Government’s response to the disaster has been slammed by affected residents. Source: 1 NEWS

"They're very strained environments ... you would do things differently and learn from every event but the important thing is the actions we have taken."

