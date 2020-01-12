Sydney Opera House lights up in solidarity with bushfire-affected communities, firefighters

Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House has been lit up this weekend in a show of support for communities affected by the recent bushfires, and those fighting them.

The building's sails were illuminated with supportive messages as well as photographs of the firefighters battling the bushfires.

More than 2000 homes have been destroyed in the massive fires and at least 27 people have been killed.

Today Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted he could have handled the devastation better, after coming under fire for not doing enough at a national level.

When he visited bushfire-hit areas, he faced insults and anger from locals.

"When I went there, I went there in good faith, with [wife] Jenny on occasions, to provide what consolation I could," he told ABC TV today.

