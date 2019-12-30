Sydney NYE celebrations still going ahead despite total fire ban for wider region

Sydney will likely fall short of catastrophic fire-danger levels for New Year's Eve but surrounding areas may not be so lucky, according to forecasters.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the Harbour City will experience severe to extreme fire danger on New Year's Eve, with strong dry winds and temperatures climbing to 33C. Parts of western Sydney will surpass 40C.

Severe fire danger ratings are in place today for the southern Riverina, southern slopes, Monaro alpine region, southern ranges and far south coast.

Total fire bans are also in place for large chunks of eastern and southern NSW.

BoM NSW manager Jane Golding said the heat over inland areas would on Tuesday move eastward towards coastal areas.

She said greater Sydney and areas such as Illawarra-Shoalhaven, southern ranges and the central ranges would experience severe to extreme fire risks.

A temperature inversion - in which warm air overlays cooler air in the atmosphere - will also trap smoke around the Sydney basin, lowering air quality.

Air pollution was hazardous today in northwest and southwest Sydney and is likely to remain until tomorrow afternoon.

"The area around Goulburn, heading into the coast, that's an area we're monitoring closely at the moment, running some numbers on. That's the area the winds will be strongest, and there's a gap in the ranges, they funnel through that area," Ms Golding told reporters on Monday.

"For Sydney, it's unlikely to be catastrophic.

"If the smoke is thick enough it'll stop the temperatures from climbing that high, so it's a bit of a tricky day to forecast ... that's after a humid start to the day."

Conditions would not ease until a southerly blows through on tomorrow afternoon, reaching greater Sydney in the early evening.

They would then re-escalate in NSW on Saturday and Sunday.

The NSW Rural Fire Service, meanwhile, has confirmed more than 900 homes have been destroyed this bushfire season.

The RFS today said 911 homes had been destroyed in NSW to date, along with 72 facilities and more than 2000 outbuildings.

More than 350 homes around the state have suffered some damage.

"NSW will see deteriorating conditions today and tomorrow. Building Impact Assessment teams continue working through fire affected areas, to assess property damage," the RFS said on social media.

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons agreed deteriorating weather conditions could result in "extreme" fire danger across large parts of the state by Tuesday, with dry lightning storms creating new fires.

The Currowan fire on the NSW south coast - now almost 220,000 hectares in size - is causing particular worry and expected to threaten homes.

"We can expect a broad geographic area of extreme fire danger ratings, which will extend through places like the southern ranges, the Illawarra south coast and probably down through to the Monaro area, down through the high country," Mr Fitzsimmons told reporters on Sunday.

Almost 100 fires are currently burning around the state, with more than 40 uncontained and about 2300 firefighters in the field on Sunday.

One fire - the Dunns Road blaze burning across 4644 hectares east of Tarcutta in the Snowy Valleys - is currently at "emergency" level.

Those with plans to travel through or stay in bushfire-prone areas have been advised to assess the risk and potentially revise their plans.