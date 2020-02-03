Sydney mum who lost three kids in horror crash involving alleged drink driver shares tragic final photo

A Sydney mother who lost three of her children in an alleged drink-drive tragedy has shared the final photo taken of some of them on the night they died.

From left, Mabelle Kassas, Angelina Abdallah, Sienna Abdallah, Veronique Sakr and Leanna Abdallah. Source: Facebook

Sienna Abdallah, eight, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Antony Abdallah, 13 and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, were killed when a car mounted an Oatlands footpath while they were going to get ice cream with other relatives.

Samuel William Davidson was allegedly drunk behind the wheel, and is facing scores of charges.

Siblings Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were killed along with 11-year-old Veronique Sarr. Source: 1 NEWS

Leila Abdallah, mother of the three Abdallah children killed in the crash, posted the image online, saying: “Their last sunset walk on this earth. Saturday 1/2/2020 before God called them back home.”

The four youngsters, as well as three others, were going to get ice cream when the tragedy occurred last month.

According to Australia's News Corp, the Abdullah children were part of the Team Jesus Foundation in Blacktown, helping provide food to those in need.

Thousands attended their funerals.

Danny Abdallah, father of the three siblings who died, is the cousin of former NRL star Tim Mannah, who publicly expressed his grief in the wake of the crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad