Sydney mum accused of repeatedly poisoning 18-month-old son with prescription drug

A young Sydney mother is in jail after being accused of repeatedly poisoning her toddler son with a prescription drug that nearly killed him.



The 20-year-old was arrested and charged yesterday at Lurnea, in the city's southwest, after a five-month investigation.



The woman's 18-month-old boy was admitted to Sydney Children's Hospital in January with near-fatal levels in his system of a drug used primarily to treat epilepsy and neuropathic pain, police said.



It's alleged his mother administered the medicine Tegretol without a current prescription and contrary to medical instruction.



The woman was charged with seven counts of using poison to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.



She did not apply for bail it and was formally refused at Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday.



Her matter is due to return to the same court on June 13.

