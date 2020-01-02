Sydney mayor savages Australia's federal politicians over climate change inaction

Sydney's mayor defended a decision to go ahead with the city's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks and hit out at federal politicians for "failing" to act on climate change.

More than 280,000 people signed an online petition calling for Sydney's display to be cancelled and for the money to be donated to firefighters battling catastrophic bushfires across Australia's east coast.

However in a news conference on Wednesday, Clover Moore said the City of Sydney government she leads "carried out its responsibility to go ahead with an event that it had committed to" and it was "a very safe event" which had been attended by more than a million revellers.

The display had been granted an exemption by authorities despite a total fireworks ban which was in place in Sydney to prevent new fires.

A day earlier, Moore also called on federal leaders to "start making effective contributions to reducing global emissions" as she attributed the ongoing bushfire disaster with climate change.