Sydney mass murderer who bludgeoned family to death loses appeal

Robert Xie has lost his appeal against his murder convictions for bludgeoning five relatives to death.
Blood seen in the Lin home. Source: Supreme Court of NSW
The three adults and two children suffered horrific head injuries after being attacked in the bedrooms of their Sydney home in the early hours of July 18, 2009.
In the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal today, Chief Justice Tom Bathurst and Justices Robert Allan Hulme and Robert Beech-Jones dismissed his conviction challenges, meaning the 57-year-old will spend the rest of his life behind bars.